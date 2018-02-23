Butchers, bootleggers and those opposed to Triple Talaq didn’t vote for us: Gujarat minister on BJP’s decreased tally

Gujarat minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja

In the recently held assembly elections in Gujarat, BJP won 99 seats to retain power in the state for the sixth straight term. Noting that the BJP’s tally in assembly polls was lesser in comparison to its previous election results, Gujarat minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that “butchers” and “bootleggers” decided not to vote for the party. Pradeepsinh Jadeja, on Thursday, said that the victory of the party was also restricted to 99 because the people who were against the triple talaq Bill did not vote for BJP. In the legislative assembly elections, in December last year, Congress increased its tally from 61 to 77 seats in the 182-member house.

Jadeja said in the Gujarat Assembly: “Let me tell you about the people who did not vote for our party. It is the butchers, they are angry for coming up with a tough anti-cow slaughter law. It is the bootleggers who are angry because of the BJP government’s introduction of a tough prohibition law.” Jadeja was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to Governor O P Kohli’s February 19 address. It was the first day of the Budget Session in which following a dig by the Congress, the topic of BJP’s performance in the poll stomped in the assembly.

Jadeja said, “Owners of many schools were unhappy because our party came up with a law that put a cap on fees. The people who did not vote for us are angry because we introduced a Bill to protect Muslim women against triple talaq. However, we are not bothered about them.” Jadeja also claimed that the opposition party, Congress, were able to fetch only 77 seats because its leaders managed to incite people through casteist and communal politics. He said, “Congress leaders made claims that their party will come to power with 125 seats, however, they only managed to bag only 77 seats!”

Taking a dig at the Rahul Gandhi, Jadeja said, “Top Congress leaders were never seen at a temple, visited many ahead of the polls. Even then it did not help the party to come to power in Gujarat.”

In a separate attack made aimed at PM Narendra Modi, Congress MLA Vikram Madam said that the BJP needs to introspect why it was reduced to a mere 99 seats in the Assembly and that running a country successfully requires concrete plans and not just dialogues.