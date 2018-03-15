Bus driver kills helper in Delhi: How smart work by police helped crack case

As the matter came up before the police for investigation, both the owner and the driver tried to convince police of their ignorance. (Representative image)

A case of a Delhi bus driver running over his helper while trying to reverse the vehicle and killing the man would have gone unsolved had it not been for smart thinking by the Delhi Police. The driver, along with his employer, had allegedly dumped the body in Chhawla area of south-west Delhi’s Dwarka. As the matter came up before the police for investigation, both the owner and the driver tried to convince police of their ignorance. Despite all attempts by the duo to carry out what they thought was the perfect crime, the police managed to ensure that they failed to give cops the slip.

The matter came to light when the family members of the deceased, identified as Shravan Kumar Yadav, lodged a report with police, said Shibhesh Singh, DCP (Dwarka). At the same time, a body was found near Goyla Dairy, he said. Police initially thought it was a case of abduction and initiated a probe into the matter. Subsequently, police managed to trace Yadav’s body.

The body was not in a state to be recognised as it was eaten by animals. Yadav was identified by the ID-proof and mobile phone which police recovered from the body. As they started scanning the phone, police got the call records. The call records showed that the victim made the last call to the transporter on March 5.

An FIR was lodged under IPC sections 201 (destruction of evidence), 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) and 34. Subsequently, the bus driver Vinod Kumar and transporter Virendra Jakhar were arrested, DCP Dwarka said. During interrogation, Jakhar and Kumar confessed to killing the helper, police said.

According to them, the incident happened on March 5. Both the driver and the helper went for a marriage function in Burari. They returned at 1.30 am. While parking the bus, Yadav was guiding the driver who was reversing the vehicle. In this process, the bus hit Yadav and he died on the spot. The driver then informed the transporter. Both of them dumped the body and cleaned the bus and the spot, the official said.

However, Yadav’s relative has claimed that the bus driver and the victim had a fight over money received from the groom’s family at the marriage function. The relative alleged that Yadav had got Rs 500 and Kumar was demanding a share following which a fight took place.