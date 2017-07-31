Burqa-clad armed men rob bank in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, loot lakhs of rupees

“Three to four masked gunmen entered Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Arwani in Anantnag district and decamped with cash from the premises,” an official told news agency PTI. (Representative Image: Reuters)

A bank in Kashmir’s Anantnag district was robbed by at least three burqa-clad gunmen on Monday, India Today reported. The total amount of cash, believed to be in lakhs of rupees, is yet to be ascertained by bank officials. “Three to four masked gunmen entered Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Arwani in Anantnag district and decamped with cash from the premises,” an official told news agency PTI.

ANI reports that terrorists managed to take away cash worth over Rs 5 lakh cash. On July 11, the Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested three accused involved in bank robbery bid and weapon snatching that took place at Jammu and Kashmir Bank of Imam Sahab area. On June 7, police had foiled an attempt by unknown armed persons to loot a bank in Pulwama’s Wanpora area.

Further inputs awaited