India lashes out at Pakistan for glorifying Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander Burhan Wani

A day after the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, India on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan for glorifying the militant commander. Hitting out at the neighbouring country, India said Islamabad’s terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by ‘one and all’. External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Gopal Baglay took to Twitter and in his strongly worded post, said, ” First @ForeignOfficePk read frm banned LeT’s script. Now Pak COAS (Pakistan army chief) glorifies Burhan Wani. Pak’s terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by one and all.”

First @ForeignOfficePk read frm banned LeT’s script. Now Pak COAS glorfs Burhan Wani. Pak’s terror suprt&spnsr’p need 2b condmnd by 1 & all — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 9, 2017



As per the report by PTI, Baglay’s comments came a day after General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pakistan Army chief, praised Wani – a Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was responsible for several attacks against security personnel in Kashmir. He was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces last year. Yesterday, Pakistan’s director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted Bajwa on Twitter as saying, “Kashmiris have the right to self-determination.”

“Kashmiris hv rt of self determination.Sacrifices of #BurhanWani & generations agst Indian atrocities are a testimony of their resolve”COAS pic.twitter.com/BP7xU2kL1M — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 8, 2017

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday paid tributes to militant commander Burhan Wani and said that his death ‘infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom’ in the Valley. He further said that India cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through use of brute force. “The blood rendered by Burhan Muzaffar Wani has infused a new spirit in the freedom movement. The Kashmiri people are steadfast to take their movement to logical conclusion,” PTI quoted Sharif as saying.