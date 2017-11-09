Burglars break into AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s office

Burglars allegedly broke into AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s office in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area and decamped with electronic items. (PTI)

Burglars allegedly broke into AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s office in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area and decamped with electronic items, the police said today. One of the suspected burglars, Vishal alias Lahiri, over 18 years of age, was today arrested from the area, they said. The burglary was discovered when Bharadwaj reached his office, located inside a community centre, and found the door open, the police said. The accused fled with an LCD TV, a computer and a digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras installed in the office premises, they said.

The police did not have clues about the identity of the accused since they had taken the video recorder of the CCTV cameras. A team of Kalkaji police station focused on the active criminals in the area and arrested the accused after sustained interrogation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Romil Baaniya said. The police have recovered a central processing unit (CPU), two computer monitors, one LCD and a loud hailer from the accused.

However, the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras is yet to be recovered, he said. Vishal was accompanied by another person when he carried out the burglary, the police said. He is on the run and the police is looking for him. It is suspected that Vishal’s accomplice has the digital video recorder, they said. Last week, a 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing canopies from the Aam Aadmi Party’s office at Rouse Avenue in central Delhi.

Three scrap dealers, who were involved in buying the canopies, were also arrested in the case.