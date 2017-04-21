Bureaucrats turn up in large numbers in Civil Services Day function

Even the seats earmarked for mediapersons were occupied by government officials and those from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).(PTI)

A large number of bureaucrats attended a Civil Services Day function here today, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan, the venue of the function, was jam-packed. Even the seats earmarked for mediapersons were occupied by government officials and those from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Mediapersons covering the over 90-minute event had to literally sit on the floor. Seating arrangements had to be made in adjacent rooms, where LED screens were put up to relay the event live, to accommodate a large number of officials who turned up at the function.

The two-day Civil Services Day function began yesterday. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had yesterday pulled up bureaucrats and asked them to be punctual after the inaugural event, being attended by him, got delayed by a few minutes.

Singh, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session, said he was worried that a function of bureaucrats got delayed by 12 minutes and the attendees kept entering the venue even after it formally began.