Bureaucratic reshuffle: 35 secretaries, additional secretaries in government departments

All of these officers were either working as joint or additional secretaries and have been promoted either in the same departments or moved to new ministries. (Express Image)

Thirty-five senior bureaucrats have been appointed as secretaries and additional secretaries in various central government departments as part of a major reshuffle. All of these officers were either working as joint or additional secretaries and have been promoted either in the same departments or moved to new ministries. Usha Sharma, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as director general of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), an order issued today by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. She is at present additional secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). Telangana-cadre IAS officer Vasudha Mishra will be the new additional secretary in the DARPG in place of Sharma. Manoj Kumar, chief vigilance officer of the Delhi Development Authority, will be additional secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Alok Vardhan Chaturvedi, additional secretary in the Department of Commerce, has been appointed director general foreign trade. Sunil Kumar, who was joint secretary in the ministry, has been promoted and appointed in place of Chaturvedi.

Ali Raza Rizvi has been named as the CMD of the National Mineral Development Corporation. He is at present joint secretary in the Commerce Ministry. Narendra Nath Sinha, who is working in his cadre state Jharkhand, has been appointed as managing director of the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Raj Kumar will be new director general, Employees State Insurance Corporation. Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, has been appointed managing director, National Waqf Development Corporation Ltd (NAWADCO).

He is joint secretary in the Coal Ministry. Ravneet Kaur, joint secretary in the Industrial Police and Promotion, has been appointed as CMD, India Tourism Development Corporation. Vijay Kumar Dev, the Deputy Election Commissioner here, will be director general, National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development. Ashok M R Dalawai, additional secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare has been appointed as CEO of the National Rainfed Area Authority.

Anup Wadhawan will be additional secretary, Logistics, in the Commerce Ministry. J Rama Krishna Rao has been moved to the National Commission for Minorities as its secretary from Defence Ministry. Barun Mitra, joint secretary in the Shipping Ministry, will be additional secretary in the Defence Ministry in place of Rao. Praveen Kumar will be additional secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. He is joint secretary in the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Lalit Kumar Gupta, joint secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has been appointed additional secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Sanjiv Gupta will be CEO, National E-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He is at present additional secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. Anil Kumar Jain has been moved out of Niti Aayog as additional secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. Leena Nandan, joint secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will be additional secretary and financial adviser in the same ministry. Pravir Krishna, joint secretary, Ministry of Shipping has been named as Managing Director, TRIFED in the rank and pay of additional secretary.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi will be additional secretary, DoPT. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Manoj Jhalani and Jiwesh Nandan will be additional secretaries in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Defence Ministry respectively. Tripathi, Mishra, Jhalani and Nandan were working as joint secretaries in the same ministries. The posts held by Nilam Sawhney, Secretary in Central Vigilance Commission, and Udai Pratap Singh, Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority have been upgraded in the rank and pay of secretary.