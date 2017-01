The reason of the firing is yet to be ascertained and the police are investigating the matter.(Reuters)

At least four persons were injured in a firing by unknown persons allegedly due to a gang war, in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar East area last night. The reason of the firing is yet to be ascertained and the police are investigating the matter.

You may also like to watch:

The residents of the area are unaware of the people were who fired. “My brother was coming home after closing our shop. He was shot on his thigh. We are not aware who those people were,” said one of the victim’s brothers.