Bulandshahar woman cop who arrested 5 BJP workers transferred after Yogi Adityanath was approached by party MLAs, MP

Uttar Pradesh policewoman Shrestha Thakur, who hit headlines last week for standing up to the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders was transferred to Bahraich on July 1. Thakur, who was earlier posted at Syana circle in Bulandshahar, had arrested 5 BJP local leaders after they created ruckus on the road and stopped police officials from discharging their duties. The incident went viral after a video of Thakur retaliating against BJP workers surfaced on various social media platforms. She was transferred along with other deputy superintendents.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Thakur’s transfer orders came a week after the incident took place and it is being said that the decision was taken following a meeting of delegation of 11 BJP MLAs and MP with chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The report also stated that the local leaders stressed that the UP government to take action against the cop. The report also said that BJP city president Mukesh Bhardwaj has accepted that the officer was transferred in order to keep the party workers morale high.

The entire row took place when BJP workers started protesting against police action taken against one of their leaders Pramod Kumar. The police had slapped Kumar with a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing helmet while riding his motorcycle. The video which went viral on social media last week shows Thakur being threatened by the BJP leaders who invoked the name of CM Adityanath. However, the policewoman asked the protesters to get a written order from the CM stating that BJP workers should be exempted from police checking and not to be charged even if they break traffic rules.