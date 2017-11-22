Bukhari questions UP Shia Waqf Board’s Ayodhya proposal

(Source: PTI)

Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid Maulana Ahmed Bukhari today questioned the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board for resolving the Ayodhya dispute saying in which capacity is it coming up with a formula as it is not a party to the case. “There is no point in giving a formula. Earlier too there were some formulae which were presented, but no solution was found. The matter can be resolved only through courts. Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has no formula… As far as the formula of the Shia Waqf Board is concerned, the Shia community itself does not endorse it…” he told reporters. “Apart from this, the Shia Waqf Board is not a party to the Ayodhya case. If all the parties sit together and derive a formula, then this could be understood. But, if someone who is not a party, then in which capacity is it coming up with a formula,” Bukhari asked. Bukhari was here to wish Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday. On November 20, UP Shia Waqf Board proposed relinquishing

its right over the disputed land in Ayodhya, and building a ‘masjid-e-aman” in Lucknow to resolve the Ram janmabhoomi- Babri masjid tangle, a move rejected by the Muslim protagonists involved in the protracted legal feud.

The board, which is the ‘mutawalli’ (caretaker) of the Babri Mosque, proposed giving up its right over the land in Ayodhya, and a draft for resolving the issue, prepared by the Shia Waqf Board, has been submitted in the Supreme Court on November 18, its chairman Wasim Rizvi had said. Claiming that the formula for resolving the matter proposed by the Shia Waqf Board was the best, Rizvi said it is

of the view that instead of Ayodhya, a ‘masjid-e-aman’ (the mosque of peace) be constructed in Lucknow’s Hussainabad area.