Build and take credit for Ram temple: Uddhav Thackeray to party MP

Uddhav was speaking after inauguration of a musical garden in suburban Andheri. (Source PTI)

A day after BJP and Shiv Sena workers indulged in a slogan war over credit for the new `Ram Mandir’ station on suburban railway network, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today exhorted the party MP Gajanan Kirtikar to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Forget what people say or do. Let anybody take credit for it (Ram Mandir station). Anybody can take credit for a name but take credit for building Ram temple and I will appreciate you,” Thackeray said.

Uddhav was speaking after inauguration of a musical garden in suburban Andheri.

He asserted that Shiv Sena will retain the control of Mumbai civic body in the polls which are due early next year.

Watch what else is making news:





Yesterday, when Kirtikar mentioned during his speech at the inauguration of Ram Mandir station that he had raised the issue of new station in the Lok Sabha, VHP and BJP workers present at the function started shouting slogans hailing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shiv Sena workers, in response, shouted slogans hailing the late Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Leaders of both parties were left with no option but to wind up the programme.