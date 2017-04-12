Budget session ended today, 18 bills passed in both Houses of Parliament

This was one of the most productive budget session, says Ananth Kumar. (Reuters)

As many as 18 bills were passed by both Houses of the Parliament in the Budget session which came to a close today, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said. During the session which started from January 31, the productivity in Lok Sabha was 114 percent, while in Rajya Sabha, it was 92 percent, he added.

Speaking to media persons, the minister further said that the major highlight of the budget session was the passage of ‘Goods and Services Tax. The tax will help in the implementation of the new tax from July 1.

Ananth Kumar further said that this was one of the most productive budget session, which would be remembered as the golden chapter in the history of the Parliament in the years to come.

The minister pointed out that it was for the first time that all financial business of Centre, including passage of finance bill and demand for grants and appropriation bill, was completed before the beginning of next fiscal.

Apart from theses, some other legislation like Maternity Benefit (Amendment) bill, Enemy Property bill and Mental Health Care bill were passed by both the Houses of the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday described the Budget Session as a “winner” for the government, saying BJP had put up an impressive show in state Assembly elections, even as the government was able to secure passage of many key bills in Parliament.

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he had also asked party MPs to push government’s development agenda. he also asserted that there is a “positive” mood among public in the favour of the NDA Government as it completes its third anniversary in May.

(With inputs from PTI)