Budget Session 2018: Opposition alleges muzzling of voices ; Arun Jaitley hits backs, says ‘issues manufactured’

The Rajya Sabha witnesses adjournment for the second time in a row after opposition parties claimed that their voices are being muzzled. The frontline parties launched a joint offensive against the chair in Rajya Sabha and boycotted the post-lunch proceedings of the Upper House. Led by the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, CPI-M, CPI, DMK and AAP leaders met in Parliament House and jointly sent a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressing their concern. “The voice of the opposition is being muzzled outside and we do not want this to happen with the opposition parties inside the House. Which is why we wanted to raise this issue since morning and which is why we have boycotted the House for the whole day,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Naidu later told the House — with key Opposition parties absent — that he had adjourned for a longer period because “frequent adjournments are adversely impacting the image and credibility of this House”. He expressed concern over “negative public perception” that was being created by frequent disruptions, which were adversely impacting the image and credibility of the House. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is also the leader of the House, came out in defence of the Chair and accused the opposition of trying to “manufacture an issue where none existed” after they boycotted the proceedings claiming that they were not being allowed to speak. “What opposition parties have done in Rajya Sabha is absolutely unprecedented. The Congress and some other parties have tried to manufacture an issue where none existed,” he said. Naidu said in the Rajya Sabha he was committed to allowing all members to raise any issue according to the rules and procedures and “none should have any misgiving about that”.

The Opposition met after the adjournment and decided to boycott proceedings for the rest of the day if not given an opportunity to raise the issue. At 2 pm, Trinamool’s Derek O Brien raised the issue again, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said members should be allowed to speak for a minute, and deputy chairman P J Kurien turned down the plea and said the discussion on the motion of thanks on President’s address will continue. Amid the noise, Kurien adjourned the House till 3 pm and Azad declared the Opposition was boycotting the rest of the day’s proceedings.