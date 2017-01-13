Budget 2017 postponement PIL: Supreme Court to hear plea on January 20

Supreme Court of India. Source: Reuters.

Budget 2017: The Supreme Court of India will hear plea for the postponement of the Union Budget due to the upcoming assembly elections in five states on January 20. The plea has been filed by Manohar Lal Sharma, an Indian lawyer who is known for filing a series of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions before several courts in India, claiming that due to the upcoming assembly elections, people will face a lot of problem.

The plea was filed in December 2016 by the lawyer but the apex court of India had refused to give any urgent hearing to the plea that demanded the budget to be presented after March, once the assembly elections get over.

Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar is heading the Supreme Court bench currently and has said that they will hear the matter in due course of time.

(Further details awaited)