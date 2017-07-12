Budgam encounter: 3 terrorists killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Budgam encounter: Three terrorists were killed by security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. This comes after seven Amarnath yatris were killed and 19 others injured following a bus carrying pilgrims were attacked by terrorists. (Representative image by PTI)

Budgam encounter: Three terrorists were killed by security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to ANI report. It has been learned that arms and ammunition have been recovered, the report says. This comes after seven Amarnath yatris were killed and 19 others injured following a bus carrying pilgrims were attacked by terrorists. Meanwhile, the encounter had broken out evening between security forces and militants in central Kashmir’s Budgam, police was quoted as saying by PTI. Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Redbug area of Budgam last evening. Security forces had received specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, the report says. It has been learned that during the search operation terrorists opened fire on security forces. The security forces had retaliated by resorting to fire.