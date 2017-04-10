Budgam clashes: Defence Experts demand strict actions against separatists

These stone pelters were instigated by the separatists who do not have any agenda. They just want to keep the Kashmir issue burning,” Flying Officer Shivali Deshpande told.(Representative image, PTI)

Condemning the death of civilians during the by-polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the Defence Experts on Monday said that the separatists are the ones who instigate people for disturbing the peace of the state and strict actions should be taken into consideration by the state government. “During the by-polls these people had come out to vote as voting is a constitutional right of every citizen of our country. They want progress and democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. These stone pelters were instigated by the separatists who do not have any agenda. They just want to keep the Kashmir issue burning,” Flying Officer Shivali Deshpande told ANI. She further said that the people who were throwing stones and bombs on the voters were anti-national elements as they were trying to disturb the fabric of democracy.

“This ‘bandh’ called by the separatists is nothing else but sheer nonsense. They do not want to solve the problem of Kashmir instead they just show that they are sympathizers of Kahsmiris. The Jammu and Kashmir Government should immediately put these separatists behind the bars and take strong actions against them,” she asserted. Meanwhile, another Defence Expert Colonel Sunil Deshpande said stone pelting is clearly an anti-national activity on which the security forces had to do the firing activity. “We must understand that the security forces had to do it because the process of election was being disturbed by the stone pelters,” he added.

You may also like to watch:

He further said the separatists must understand that they are carrying out the activities which are clearly anti-national, adding that the ‘bandh’ is a disadvantage for the state because it will be at stand-still. The death toll in the brutal Budgam clashes went up to seven. The civilians were killed during clashes with security forces in various areas of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The Srinagar Parliamentary constituency witnessed lowest voter turnout for the by-polls in the wake of the clashes. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives during today’s polling and said that peaceful means and non violence are the only way ahead for getting the state out of the present difficulties. Sporadic violent clashes occurred at around four dozen places in various areas in Srinagar and Budgam districts. Srinagar Parliamentary constituency comprises of 15 assembly segments in three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. Meanwhile, the Hurriyat has called for a shutdown in the Valley in the wake of the death of civilians.