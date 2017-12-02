BSP supremo Mayawati’s challenge: If ballot papers are used, BJP won’t come to power in 2019

After BJP’s landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, BSP president Mayawati has once again attacked BJP in connection with EVMs discrepancies. (Image: ANI)

After BJP’s landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, BSP president Mayawati has once again attacked BJP in connection with EVMs discrepancies. In her latest statement, she has challenged BJP to prove their honesty by discarding EVMs and conducting polls using ballot papers in the upcoming 2019 general elections. The BSP chief further said that she can assure that BJP won’t come to power after using Ballot papers. Speaking to ANI, BSP supremo said, “If BJP is honest & believes in democracy then discard EVMs & conduct voting on Ballot papers. General Elections are due in 2019. If BJP believes people are with them, they must implement it. I can guarantee if Ballot papers are used, BJP won’t come to power.” Yesterday, BJP registered a massive victory in the UP civic polls by occupying 14 mayoral seats. On the other hand, BSP managed to grab only two seats. UP civic polls were considered as a test for Yogi Adityanath, who took over as the chief minister of the state, earlier this year.

Hailing this victory, BJP chief Amit Shah had said that the party’s win is nothing compared to what was going to happen in Gujarat on December 18. On December 18, Gujarat state Assembly election results would be declared. However, this is not the first time when Mayawati had made such allegations. After the state Assembly polls earlier this year, she had alleged that EVMs only accepted votes in the favour of Bharatiya Janata Party. Her statement came after BJP won in Muslim-dominated areas. She had further said that people have no more faith in EVM machines and either EVMs were not accepting votes from other parties except for BJP else the votes of their parties were going to BJP in the EVMs. BSP supremo had also written a letter to Election Commission in this regard and wanted fresh polls to be held using ballot papers.

Not just, BSP, even Aam Aadmi Party had raised their concern about the credibility of EVMs. They even provided a live demo in Delhi Assembly to show how EVMs can be hacked. This Civic polls also saw controversy on malfunctioning EVMs and discrepancies in the voters’ list. The civic poll elections were conducted in three phases – November 22, 26 and 29 and the voter turnout was registered approximately around 52.4 per cent. Over 3.36 voters had exercised their right to vote at 36, 269 polling booths.