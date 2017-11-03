BSP, SP declare candidates names for civic polls

The BSP and Samajwadi Party declared their candidates for the posts of mayor in the upcoming urban bodies elections slated for later this month.(IE image)

The BSP and Samajwadi Party declared their candidates for the posts of mayor in the upcoming urban bodies elections slated for later this month. The BSP has fielded senior advocate Bulbul Godiyal, who was UP’s first woman additional advocate general during the previous Samajwadi Party government, for the post of Lucknow mayor, a party release issued here said. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has also declared the names of party’s mayoral candidates for Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Saharanpur, a party spokesman said here.

Vinod Chandra Dubey will be SP candidate for mayor in Allahabad Municipal Corporation, Maya Gupta for Kanpur mayor, Rakhi Garg for Ghaziabad and Sajid Chowdhury for Saharanpur, the spokesperson said. Yadav has also declared the names of party candidates for nagar palika parishad and nagar panchayats in all the 75 districts of the state, the release said.