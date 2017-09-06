BSP leader alleges Azam Khan stole lion statues from Rampur Club

Kazim alleged that Azam got the statues installed at his Jauhar University. (PTI)

BSP leader Kazim Ali Khan has accused SP leader Azam Khan of stealing two large statues of lions from the Rampur Club. Kazim — whose grandfather had constructed the club in his princely estate, alleged that Azam got the statues installed at his Jauhar University. Kazim, the titular nawab of Rampur who has been a member of the UP legislative assembly for four consecutive terms, said he had filed a complaint with the police in this regard.

SP Rampur Vipin Tada said a probe has been launched into the matter under a senior police officer. Azam tried to duck a query on the issue, saying “he had removed dogs and not lions”.