BSP chief Mayawati lashes out at BJP

BSP chief Mayawati today attacked the BJP led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh alleging that they were trying to hide their failures by resorting to ‘gau raksha’ (cow protection).(Image: IE)

BSP chief Mayawati today attacked the BJP led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh alleging that they were trying to hide their failures by resorting to ‘gau raksha’ (cow protection). She also claimed that the GST was ushered in without full preparation and alleged that the BJP and RSS were “misleading” people on various issues. “The RSS is now openly using government wealth, facilities and power to push its agenda of casteism, communalism and violent politics. In this case, BSP is being specifically targeted,” Mayawati claimed in a statement today. She said that the missionary movement zeal of BSP was intact and deep rooted in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the BJP and RSS were misleading people.

They are spreading rumours, as they feel BSP as their real threat and challenge, Mayawati said. “The coming of these casteist forces to power both in the state and at the Centre drops enough hints that they are interested in dividing the country and not uniting it… An atmosphere of fear is prevailing throughout the country, and there are incidents of targeted casteist and communal violence being reported,” she said in the statement. Mayawati accused the BJP of hiding its failures by resorting to ‘gauraksha’ (cow protection). She accused the Centre of implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a “complicated” tax structure without full preparations, after coming out with demonetisation.

You may also like to watch:

“The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed miserably in ensuring development of the state, curbing crime and improving law and order scenario,” she alleged. Mayawati claimed that the condition of roads, water supply, electricity, hospitals and education is very poor. “This is happening, when there is a BJP government, both at Centre and in state. The party during the 2017 UP polls, the party made tall promises, which lured the people. Like the Modi government at Centre, the Yogi Adityanath government in the state is also turning out to be a government of pretence and deceit,” she alleged.