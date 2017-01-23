BSNL offers free calls for 30 min a day to new users at Rs 149

Customers will also have an option to get similar free unlimited calls for three months by paying lump-sum amount of Rs 439, a BSNL statement said.(PTI)

To match competition from private players, the state-owned BSNL today came out with a pre-paid scheme under which new subscribers can make 30 minutes of free voice calls — local and STD — daily to any other network for a month, for Rs 149.

Customers will also have an option to get similar free unlimited calls for three months by paying lump-sum amount of Rs 439, a BSNL statement said.

In addition, customers will get 300 MB of data as part of the offer. As a fair usage policy, the calls to other network are limited to 30 minutes per day.

“BSNL has always been a front-runner in providing better and economical services to all their customers and this is one of the many such endeavours. Customers are coming forward to get our service which has helped our company increase our market share by 1 per cent since March 2015 even in these hyper competitive telecom services,” BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.

This promotional offer is on pan-India basis from January 24, 2017, for all new customers and those of other operators who want to port out their number and join BSNL under the mobile number portability, the company said.

This will be available through BSNL’s channel partners, that is, franchisee, retail distributors and also customer service centre, the statement added.