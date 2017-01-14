BSF troops foil infiltration bid along International Border in J&K’s Samba

They started firing with automatic weapons on BSF troops deployed at check points, he said, adding that alert troops retaliated effectively and forced them to retreat. (PTI)

TBSF troops tonight foiled an infiltration bid of terrorists along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This evening at about 9 PM, a group of 4-6 terrorists approached from Pakistani side, taking advantage of undulating ground of Tarna Nala along the IB in Samba sector,” a senior BSF officer said.

They started firing with automatic weapons on BSF troops deployed at check points, he said, adding that alert troops retaliated effectively and forced them to retreat.

A suspected body is believed to be lying ahead of the fence. A search will be carried out in the morning to verify, he said.