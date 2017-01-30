BSF seizes 4 kg heroin near Indo-Pak border

Giving details, he said BSF troops heard some suspicious sound on the other side of the barbed fence early today but nothing could be observed due to dense fog. (PTI/file)

Four kilogram heroin smuggled in from Pakistan was seized near the Indo-Pak border today, a senior BSF official said today. BSF DIG, R K Kataria said the heroin was seized near the Pulmoran Border Out Post in Amritsar Sector, near the Attari-Wagah border.

Subsequently, a special search operation was launched and BSF troops recovered four packets, of one kg each, of heroin lying from in between the International Border and the barbed fence.

Further investigation is on to find out the receiver who was supposed to take the consignment on the Indian side.