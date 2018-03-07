BSF jawan’s salary cut after he didn’t add ‘Shri’ to Narendra Modi’s name; Here’s what the PM did for him

(Representative Image)

Not adding ‘Shri’ to the name of Narendra Modi proved costly for a BSF Jawan until the prime minister himself came to his rescue. BSF Jawan Sanjeev Kumar had not used ‘honourable’ or Shri’ while referring to PM Narendra Modi. For this, he was penalised with 7 days of his salary by the BSF.

The Jawan belongs to 15th Battalion Headquarters of BSF at Mahatpur in Nadia district of West Bengal on the Indo-Bangladesh border. The incident took place during the zero parade, which is a routine activity for taking account of daily activities of the BSF Jawans.

Reports said that Kumar had used “Modi Program”, which was held unacceptable by Commandant Anup Lal Bhagat. A disciplinary action was started against the Jawan and he was found guilty under Section 40 of BSF Act, 1968.

However, the prime minister asked the BSF to revoke the punishment awarded to the Jawan. The BSF tweeted on Wednesday, “Concerned commandant has been cautioned for not dealing with the matter judiciously.”

BSF further said the prime minister had “expressed his displeasure” and “directed” the Force “to immediately withdraw the punishment.”

This order has been rescinded. Concerned commandant has been cautioned for not dealing with the matter judiciously@PMOIndia @HMOIndia http://t.co/NYETTF8Wd8 — BSF (@BSF_India) March 7, 2018

The incident reportedly took place on 21 February.