BSF jawan’s Facebook viral video row: After being transferred, given plumber’s job, humiliated soldier vows to fight back

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Video grab)

After his Facebook video went viral, in which he has listed the problems that he and his colleagues face on the frontier, with terrible food and even worse living conditions and in which he also made an appeal to PM Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter to ensure soldiers’ morale does not get affected, Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav revealed in an interview today to India Today that not only are his superiors putting pressure on him to remove the video from his Facebook account, they have also re-assigned him and given him the job of a plumber – the jawan has been posted to the BSF headquarters from his earlier posting on the line of control (LoC).

The BSF has accused the jawan of being an alcoholic, undisciplined and that he was almost court-martialled in 2010, but considering he had a family to support he was let off. BSF also targetted the soldier for packing a cell phone on duty, which is a banned article on duty. However, a clearly defiant Yadav, in his interaction with India Today said that “I am not afraid of losing my job. If soldiers benefit from it, then I am ready to fight.”

Watch This:

The BSF snubbed the soldier as soon as the news broke. Apart from revealing his personal record of indiscipline, BSF said that even though IG and DIG level officers visited the soldier’s camp, no such allegations were made before them. BSF has promised to take strict action against any wrongdoing that may emerge from the probe that was launched in the case.

Yadav has been in the force for 20 years, pointed out the BSF and his record has been marred by four bad entries against him due to which he missed promotions that he would otherwise have received.

>The BSF jawan controversy started when he posted videos on Facebook that showed the pathetic living conditions under which the soldiers struggled. It may not have made such a big impact were it not for the fact that the post went viral and also because it was addressed to PM Narendra Modi. The post had reached Home Minister Rajnath Singh too who had tweeted, “I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan’s plight. I have asked the HS to immediately seek a report from and take action.”