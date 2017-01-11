  3. BSF Jawan’s Facebook viral video: BSF to launch an audit of prevalent system by seniors

BSF Jawan’s Facebook viral video: BSF to launch an audit of prevalent system by seniors

Viral video of BSF jawan on social media pushes BSF officers to launch an audit of prevalent system by team of senior commanding officers to look into the shortcomings of the force.

By: | Published: January 11, 2017 9:38 PM
BSF officers say that they will launch an audit into the workings of the force. BSF officers say that they will launch an audit into the workings of the force.

After the Facebook video of the BSF jawan went viral two days ago, on Wednesday the Border Security Force said that issues related to diet of jawans, issue of ration purchase procedures and pilferages thereof are the issues of prime concern for any organisation.

On Monday, Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video on his Facebook page where he said that senior officials in the cadre are corrupt and do many irregularities. He said that soldiers at the border don’t get proper food to eat because of those irregularities.

In the video he said, “This is breakfast – one burnt parantha and a glass of tea, no butter, no jam, no pickle.” “Is it possible for a jawan to do his duty after this kind of food? Share this video as much as possible and take our message to the government. Jai Hind!”

On Wednesday the BSF said that they are chalking out shortcomings of process, suggesting procedural and systematic improvements. They are starting vigilance set-up and have re-enthused for double checks, according to ANI reports.

“Took holistic view of situation and follow up process swung into action – audit of prevalent system by team of senior commanding officers,” said a BSF official to ANI.

Bahadur’s video took the internet by storm. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh ordered an inquiry by the Inspector General in the matter. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said, “I would like to appeal that on the basis of the video a conclusion should not be drawn till an independent & final report is complete.”

Rijiju wrote a series of tweets after the video went viral.

The jawan has been sent to another unit where he is now a plumber.

Tags: BSF JawanFacebookKiren RijijuRajnath Singh
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top