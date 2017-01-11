BSF Jawan’s Facebook viral video: BSF to launch an audit of prevalent system by seniors

BSF officers say that they will launch an audit into the workings of the force.

After the Facebook video of the BSF jawan went viral two days ago, on Wednesday the Border Security Force said that issues related to diet of jawans, issue of ration purchase procedures and pilferages thereof are the issues of prime concern for any organisation.

On Monday, Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video on his Facebook page where he said that senior officials in the cadre are corrupt and do many irregularities. He said that soldiers at the border don’t get proper food to eat because of those irregularities.