BSF jawan’s Facebook video case: Tej Bahadur Yadav’s wife takes to social media, laments not having heard from husband since row broke

BSF jawan’s Facebook video case: A day after, Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s video went viral on social media that accused senior officials of irregularities and not providing sufficient food to the cadets, his wife took to Facebook too, (his account) to post her plea, saying there has been no communication between the couple since last evening.

DNA quoted her as saying, “‘Tej Bahadur ki wife’ Sabhi desh vasiyo ko mera namaskar mein aap sbhi se social media ke jarye ye batana cha ti hu ki meri mere husband se kal shaam se baat nahi ho pa rahi hume to ye bhi nhi pata ki unko kaha aur kaise halat me rakha gaya hai.” She looked to be worried about the welfare of her husband as he had voiced his fear that anything could happen to him for airing his grievances in public.

BSF jawan Yadav, became an instant internet sensation on Monday when he posted a video about soldiers’ pathetic living conditions and the horrible food that they were served. He claimed that despite serving for continuous 11 hours in cold weather, standing in knee-dip ice, sodliers don’t even get proper food. He also said that the government provides everything to the soldiers but senior officials’ indulge in wrongdoing and sell the material in open market.

Tej Bahadur, however, in an interview to India Today on Tuesday, revealed that not only are his superiors putting pressure on him to remove the video from his Facebook account, they have also re-assigned him and given him the job of a plumber – the jawan has been posted to the BSF headquarters from his earlier posting on the frontier.

In its reaction, the BSF said Yadav has been in the force for 20 years during which he has marred his record with frequent acts of indiscipline – his record has been marred by four bad entries against him due to which he missed promotions. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Kiren Rijiju have ordered a probe into the case.