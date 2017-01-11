BSF jawan’s Facebook video case: Tej Bahadur Yadav’s mother says he said he doesn’t get to eat.

Mother of the BSF Jawan, Tej Bahadur Yadav, who’s video related to ill-treatment of soldiers by senior officials went viral two days ago, said that he has had problems related to food for long and had raised the issue for fellow soldiers earlier. She said that her son has made no mistake in the matter.

Tej Bahadur has been attached to another unit where he is now a plumber and the mess officer has been given a holiday. In the video, he accused senior officials in his cadre saying that they were “corrupt” and did not provide soldiers proper food. He said that if any voices were raised in the matter, their voices were suppressed. The Border Security Force jawan was accused of being mentally unstable by some officials. But Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh ordered an inquiry into the matter after the video went viral.

Bahadur’s family and friends spoke to a TV channel in Mahendragarh, Haryana and said that he often talked about this problem. On Wednesday, his father, Sher Singh Yadav said that whenever he tried to speak on the matter, the officials would falsely blame him for cheating and stealing.

Nihal Kaur, his mother, said that when she last saw him, he said he doesn’t get to eat. Bahadur’s brother, Kishan Bahadur also corroborated the claim saying that Bahadur told him that the food which was given to soldiers is like animal fodder.

His friend from school, Naveen Yadav said that in school Bahadur was social and helpful towards his classmates and offered him their pen, pencil or books if they didn’t have it. He believed in fighting for one’s rights since childhood, said Naveen to the TV channel. His family and friends said they last met Bahadur on December 19 and he was not feeling good about his job and wanted to leave.

In the past few days, his son and wife have also asked inquiry in the matter and denied allegations that Bahadur was mentally unstable. BSF Inspector General has been asked to submit a detailed report in the matter at the earliest.