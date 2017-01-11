BSF jawan’s Facebook video case: Kiren Rijiju appeals to media and people to not make it an issue

After BSF jawan video accusing senior officials in his cadre as corrupt, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju tweeted on Wednesday saying people and media shouldn’t make it an issue.It is a sensitive matter that can bring down morale of forces.

I would like to appeal that on the basis of the video a conclusion should not be drawn till an independent & final report is complete. http://t.co/DeLYgiWm9g — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 11, 2017

Taken serious note of a BSF Jawan video. But during my regular visit to border posts I find high level of satisfactions amongst the jawans. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 10, 2017

He wrote a series of tweets saying that many grievances are posted for which he may not respond due to sensitive security concerns. But I do take due cognizance of them carefully.

Tej Bahadur, however, in an interview to India Today, said that his superiors are putting pressure on him to remove the video from his Facebook account, they have also re-assigned him and given him the job of a plumber.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has ordered an inquiry in the matter. Inspector General of Border Security Force is ordered to release a detailed report at the earliest.