BSF jawan viral video: Tej Bahadur arrested, threatened & mentally tortured, claims wife Sharmila

Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF jawan who had gone viral on Facebook after shooting a video showing the terrible and unhygienic conditions that jawans have to endure has been allegedly arrested, according to his wife, Sharmila Bahadur. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sharmila Bahadur said that she had waited for him on 31st January but he did not come home. According to Sharmila, Tej Bahadur had called her up to let her know that he was being asked to retire. However, he added that his retirement had been cancelled within an hour and he was put under arrest.

Sharmila Bahadur said that he had managed to caller her up on Thursday using somebody else’s phone and told her that he had been arrested, threatened and mentally tortured. Although BSF sources say that he has not been arrested but inquiry had found him to be guilty and disciplinary actions had been recommended against him. The entire controversy had started after Tej Bahadur Yadav had shared the alleged videos of the substandard means and unhygienic means of the lives the soldiers have to live at the border. In the series of videos, Tej Bahadur had said that the government did send food for the soldiers but it never reaches the end soldiers. The video was further followed by a CRPF and an Army Jawan, who made complaints about VIP culture in the army forces.

The Jawans continued to post videos on social media even after a stern warning Army Chief Bipin Rawat. Defying army chief’s warning, a soldier posted a video singing about the the “Pickle on Roti” they have to eat as others go to the Taj Hotels in cities. Tej Bahadur had later revealed that not only were his superiors putting pressure on him to remove the video from his Facebook account, they had also re-assigned him and given him the job of a plumber.