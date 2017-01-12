BSF jawan video: Prime Minister’s office intervenes, asks reports from Home Ministry

The PMO has finally intervened in the matter and asked the Home Ministry for reports on the poor quality of food. (PTI)

The Prime Minister’s office finally stepped in on the BSF jawan’s controversial video and asked the Home Ministry for reports about the accusations of the poor quality of food being served to the jawans. Earlier today, a PIL had been filed by an ex-serviceman in the Delhi High court seeking status report of all paramilitary forces in India over the allegations made by BSF jawan in his video. The concerned BSF jawan, Tej Bahadur had posted a series of video in a facebook post speaking about the difficulties they have to face at the border which only gets multiplied due to the sub-standard food provided to them. Earlier today, Tej Bahadur’s wife has come forward and told media about what that jawan has been facing since then. Sharmila, wife of Tej Bahadur told the reporters that her husband was being pressurised to take the complaint back and apologise for the video in which he had spoken against the senior officials of the BSF. The Home Ministry is also reported to be looking into the matter.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) had then responded to the jawan’s video and the accusations in them and called him a regular offender of absenteeism and alcoholism. But as the video went viral within a matter of hours, the Home Secretary and the Union Home Minister had decided to take appropriate action in the case. The video has been doing rounds on social media creating a huge uproar among the masses who have been asking for a proper probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, in another such heart-wrenching video, a CRPF jawan, Constable Jeet Singh posted a video with a message that is addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hailing from Mathura, Jeet Singh who is currently deployed in Mount Abu released a video saying that there was discrimination in the facilities provided to the army and the paramilitary personnel. He has said that army men were given pension whereas the paramilitary forces have been kept away from it even after 20 years of service. He also said that even teachers are paid a handsome salary along with paid leaves for them to spend time with their families and on the other hand the CRPF jawans are not even entitled to spend one day with their loved ones even after spending days in the dense forest. Meanwhile, the CRPF took cognizance of the video and said that Constable Jeet Singh had not complained about the organisation but only voiced his aspiration.