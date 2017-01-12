BSF jawan video: PIL filed by ex-serviceman in Delhi HC seeking status report on paramilitary forces

A PIL was filed by an ex-serviceman in the Delhi High Court on the matter. (IE)

A PIL was filed by an ex-serviceman in the Delhi High court seeking status report of all paramilitary forces in India over the allegations made by BSF jawan in his video. The concerned BSF jawan, Tej Bahadur had posted a series of video in a facebook post speaking about the difficulties they have to face at the border which only gets multiplied due to the sub-standard food provided to them. Earlier today, Tej Bahadur’s wife has come forward and told media about what that jawan has been facing since then. Sharmila, wife of Tej Bahadur told the reporters that her husband was being pressurised to take the complaint back and apologise for the video in which he had spoken against the senior officials of the BSF.

Tej Bahadur Yadav had shared a series of videos on Facebook, grabbing the attention of the masses. The concerned videos had shown Tej Bahadur appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve the problems that the BSF jawans were facing. It had shown the unhygienic conditions they were being forced to live in along with the burnt and the minuscule quantity of food that was being served to the men who guarded the country against external threats.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) had then responded to the jawan’s video and the accusations in them and called him a regular offender of absenteeism and alcoholism. But as the video went viral within a matter of hours, the Home Secretary and the Union Home Minister had decided to take appropriate action in the case. The video has been doing rounds on social media creating a huge uproar among the masses who have been asking for a proper probe into the matter.