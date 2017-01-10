BSF Jawan gets support from the sports fraternity; Virender Sehwag, Vijender Singh and others react

Poor quality food served to Indian jawans.(Source: Indianexpress.com)

The video uploaded on social media by Jawan Tej Bahadur of 29 battalion revealing the poor conditions in which the army officers are forced to live has gained the attention of sports fraternity. Many sports persons have come out in support of army jawans and have demanded better facilities for them.

The first person to react on this was former Olympic medalist and current WBO Asia Pacific Supper Middleweight Champion Vijender Singh. He took on to twitter to display his emotions about the poor condition of army officers. Vijender mentioned that he is disturbed by the video and would pray that their needs are taken care of.

Cricketers, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif also expressed their anguish about the entire episode. Virender Sehwag who has made a name for himself through his funny one-liners on social media looked very serious about the matter. He shared the screenshots from the video and demanded better food supplies for the Indian soldiers. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh appealed his fans to share the video as much as possible for the love of jawans.

On the other hand, Mohammad Kaif who himself was targeted on twitter a few days week for his ‘surya namskar’ picture, had a more demanding tone. He said, “Proper food for jawans is a must. Bas Baat Khatam.” Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt took a jibe at political leaders by stating that jawans are forced to carry shopping bags during peace postings and are served with just one ‘roti’ on the border.

Whatever said and done,our Soldiers and Farmers need to be taken better care of. Proper food needs to reach them all.#Food4Soldiers pic.twitter.com/5WG9btYabs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2017

Really disturbed by the video of our soldiers being deprived of food. Pray that their needs are taken care of .#SaveOurSoldiers — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) January 9, 2017

रक्षको की दुर्दशा।सीमा पर 1 रोटी से duty और peace posting में मैडम के शॉपिंग बैग उठाओ।#saveBSF BSF Jawan Posted in J http://t.co/gLf6P1PCjz — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) January 10, 2017

Proper food for our Jawans is a must.

Bas Baat Khatam.#SaveOurSoldiers — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 10, 2017

Hi plz share this as much as u can if you love ur jawans who r protecting us ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8FKThzuWia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 9, 2017

Tej Bahadur’s video is a huge slap on the entire system. The BSF soldier uploaded three clips showing the poor quality of food served to Indian soldiers. In the video, he said, “It must be looking very beautiful in the picture. But I want to tell you that our condition here is very pathetic. In these difficult conditions, we are honestly doing our duty. But what we are not getting sufficient food to eat. How can we do our duty then?”