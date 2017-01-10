BSF jawan’s Facebook video to PM Narendra Modi: Kiren Rijiju reacts, vows crackdown

BSF jawan’s Facebook video to PM Narendra Modi: In the wake of the controversy breaking out on social media and the video showing the pathetic living conditions of our brave soldiers going viral, The Ministry of Home has reacted and said that it is looking into the case. While Home Minister Rajnath Singh was the first to react yesterday, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju did so today.

The video released by the jawan, showed the terrible conditions in which they were being forced to live somewhere along the line of control (LoC). He indicated that the jawans posted in the area are being deprived of adequate nutrition as the food served to them is both inedible and half-baked. The video showed how the backbone of the country is living under pathetic and uncaring situations. Living away from home to protect the homes of others, Tej Bahadur of 29 battalion, urged netizens to share his video so that it reaches the authorities. Social media was quick to respond and before long, the video had grabbed the eye-balls of the entire nation.

Minister of Home Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju reacted to the video via Twitter, “Welfare of our Security Forces absolute priority. Any anomaly to be dealt with firmly.”

Other people including famous Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also showed support to the brave soldiers via Twitter where he tweeted the videos that were earlier posted by the jawan and urged people to share the video as much as possible so that his plight is known to all.