BSF Jawan Facebook post row: Now, wife says soldier being pressurised to apologise

Sharmila, Wife of BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur. Source: ANI

Just a couple of days after posting multiple videos on the micro-blogging site, Facebook, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur’s wife has come forward and told media about what that jawan has been facing since then.

In an interview with ANI, Sharmila, Wife of BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur, said that her husband is being pressurised to take the complaint back and apologise for whatever he said against BSF in the videos that were earlier posted by the jawan on Facebook.

BSF Jawan, Tej Bahadur Yadav shared a series of his videos on facebook a couple of days ago that got the attention of many through the famous social networking site. The video showed the pathetic and unhygienic conditions that they are forced to live in, the burnt food that is served to them and complained that are being served to the soldiers who guard the border while the rest of the country sleeps in peace. The jawan described his plight using the social media platform and also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter and take action.

Border Security Forces responded to the jawan’s video and called Yadav a habitual offender of absenteeism and regular alcoholic. They commented on his background and said that he misbehaves with his superior officer.

After the video went viral, the Home Secretary and Union Home Secretary decided to take appropriate action in the case.