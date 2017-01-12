BSF Jawan Facebook plea: Lalu Prasad Yadav targets Narendra Modi for double standards

Lalu Prasad Yadav has targeted Narendra Modi over hid double standards. (Source: Reuters)

The video of BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur of 29 battalion that has went viral and is causing trouble in the corridors of Indian politics has now drawn the attention of former Bihar chief minister and Minister of Railways (2004-09), Lalu Prasad Yadav. The president of Rashtriya Janta Dal targeted Prime minister Narendra Modi and Bhartiya Janta Party through his tweet on Wednesday.

He has criticized Modi and BJP for maintaining double standards and criticized them for the poor condition of Indian soldiers. Yadav also said that the Indian soldiers deserve rewards and not punishments. The tweet has come has a reaction after Tej Bahadur was removed from his border duties and was sent back to the headquarters.

The BSF jawan recorded a video on Monday questioning the poor facilities and food provided to the Indian soldiers on duty. He complained that soldiers are not provided with enough food supply as a part of it is taken away by the ‘corrupt politicians’. His video showed half cooked ‘chapatis’ and drew support from all corners of the society. Usually, such complaints go unnoticed but in this case, it has sparked a public outrage.

However, things went mysterious on Tuesday when Tej Bahadur’s wife posted on Facebook and claimed that she hasn’t heard from her husband since he posted the video. The post also mentioned that she is worried about her husband’s condition and is not sure if he is okay or not.

Senior army officials have come out and claimed that Tej Bahadur has come under scrutiny for indiscipline in the past as well. He reportedly, point a gun at one his seniors and was almost court-martialled in 2010. However, the battalion wanted to give him another chance to improve so decided against it. The entire episode suddenly starts to sound like the plot of ‘A Few Good Men’ and is certainly far from being over.