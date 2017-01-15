BSF constable video: Jawans echo Tej Bahadur Yadav’s complaints, hail his “courage to speak up”

Yadav, who has served in BSF for nearly 22 years and had about 7 years of service left, has been accused by the top staff of indulging in nondisciplinary acts . However, back in Mandi, Yadav’s courage to speak up has become talk of the town(IE)

Days after a Border Security Force Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav made complaints about food quality and other discrepancies, most of the are speaking in an admiring tone towards his act. “Theek kiya. Ab sab theek hai (He did the right thing, now everything is fine),” a jawan said as he hurriedly boarded a truck near Gali Maidan, a forward location along the Line of Control (LoC), Indian Express reported. Yadav, who was posted at 29 Battalion near Poonch uploaded four video clips on his Facebook account, showing visuals of a half-burnt parantha and dal and alleged corruption by senior officials.

In Jammu & Kashmir’s Khet, a BSF base 8 km from the battalion headquarters at Mandi in Poonch where Yadav was posted, most of the personnel approved of Yadav’s acts. Without being identified, or named, they echoed that at least someone had the “courage to speak up”.

A BSF spokesperson says he had been removed from the area to ensure that he does not “accuse his commanding officer, or other superior officer, of putting pressure on him. He can now depose during the inquiry fearlessly’’. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had intervened in the matter after the videos made headlines. The Union Home Secretary had immediately sought a report from the BSF and take appropriate action.’

Yadav, who has served in BSF for nearly 22 years and had about 7 years of service left, has been accused by the top staff of indulging in nondisciplinary acts. However, back in Mandi, Yadav’s courage to speak up has become talk of the town.

Samim Ganaie, a local PDP leader alleged that items supplied for defence use are being sold in market. “You go to any shop and you will find items with labels that say ‘for defence use’ and ‘not for sale’,” he was quoted as saying by IE. “how one can expect our borders to be safe when our jawans are going hungry?’’ he added.