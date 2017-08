A Pakistani national was apprehended today by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Indo-Pak international border in Dera Baba Nanak sector in the district, the border guarding force said. (Source: PTI)

The man was apprehended after BSF personnel found him moving suspiciously near Abad Border Out Post (BOP) in the district, the BSF said here. He was later handed over to police, it said, adding that the man appears to be mentally unstable and probably crossed over to India accidentally.