BSF Additional Director General Arun Kumar: Will plug forest areas to stop Maoist influx into Odisha

BSF Additional Director General Arun Kumar today said forest routes from Chhattishgarh to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh need to be plugged for effective anti-Maoist operation. His remarks came a day after an encounter in cut-off area where a Maoist cadre was gunned down by the BSF jawans. As the security personnel intensify combing operation in Abujhmad forest of Chhattishgarh, the ultras easily sneak into the cut-off area which is encircled by water of Balimela reservoir in three sides.

“Once the forest route is plugged, there will be no influx of Maoists from Chhattishgarh to Odisha,” Kumar said in Koraput, after visiting yesterday’s encounter site in the cut-off area. Replying to a question, the BSF ADG said that there is a need for fibre bullet-proof boats for getting into far-off places within the cut-off area. “The sooner the bridge at Gurupriya is completed connecting cut-off area, more offensive action could be carried out against the Maoists,” Kumar said.

Stating that the BSF would maintain pressure on Maoists in the coming days, Kumar said the ultras are now killing innocent people, branding them as police informers. He also said that the BSF was planning to shift some of its jawans to less Maoist concentrated areas of Odisha to difficult areas as part of its anti-Maoist operation. On yesterday’s operation, Kumar said: “The BSF jawans maintained restraint when the Maoists attempted to hide behind human habitation. However, many of them fled from the encounter site.”