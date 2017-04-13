BS-III vehicles ban: Supreme Court to pass judgement on Thursday

The Supreme Court will pass judgement in connection with the BS-III vehicles ban on Thursday.

The Supreme Court will pass judgement in connection with the BS-III vehicles ban on Thursday. The apex court on March 29 had imposed ban on sale and registration of vehicles, which are not BS-IV compliant, in India from April 1 when the new emission norms came into force. Observing that the health of the people was “far, far more important than the commercial interests of the manufacturers”, the top court had said that the makers of such vehicles have declined to take “sufficient proactive steps” despite being fully aware that the firms would be required to manufacture only BS-IV compliant vehicles from April 1, 2017.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to allow registration of 10 new diesel vehicles conforming to Bharat Stage-III norms in the wake of the ban imposed by the Supreme Court. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar declined to grant the relief to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) saying that it has no jurisdiction to entertain the plea. “The counsel appearing for EDMC submits that the order dated March 30, 2017 be modified as their application is for registering of BS-III vehicles which has been purchased by the Corporation. In view of the order passed by the Supreme Court of India recently, we have no jurisdiction to entertain this application,” the bench said.

The order came after advocate Balendu Shekhar, appearing for EDMC, mentioned the matter before the bench and sought permission to register 10 new diesel vehicles to be used for lifting garbage. He told the NGT that these vehicles were only available in BS-III and not available as per BS-IV specifications in the market.

When the bench remained unimpressed, the EDMC lawyer withdrew his plea seeking liberty to approach the top court for relief. The green panel had earlier directed public sector oil companies to immediately stop plying Bharat Stage-I and Bharat Stage-II vehicles in the National Capital Region for transporting petrol or petroleum products.

(With agency inputs)