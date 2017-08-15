Broad-based consultations will facilitate resolution of Nagaland political problem, says CM T R Zeliang

T R Zeliang (PIB)

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang today hoped that broad-based consultations with all sections of the society will facilitate resolution of the Naga political problem, which will be “inclusive, honourable and acceptable to all”. “With the objective for a more substantive contribution of the state, not only as a mere facilitator but to play an instrumental role in resolving our political problem, the Nagaland Assembly has constituted the Political Affairs Committee to vigorously pursue with the Government of India for early settlement of the Naga political problem,” Zeliang said.

Addressing the 71st Independence Day celebration at Secretariat Plaza here, the chief minister said that the Naga people were encouraged after witnessing the proactive steps being taken as evident in holding consultations with all leading Naga civil society bodies, including the Nagaland Gaon Burahs Federation.

“I am confident that such broad-based consultations will all sections of the society will facilitate resolution of our political problem – one that is inclusive, honourable and acceptable to all,” the CM hoped. The law and order situation, he said, has significantly improved and the state has remained peaceful during the last one year, barring the eruption of mass protests during February this year against conduct of urban local bodies elections.

Maintaining that Nagaland is an agrarian State, the CM emphasised the importance to promote economically viable, environmentally friendly and sustainable agriculture development in the state utilising the natural resources of land, water and rich genetic endowment judiciously. (

The CM said, during 2017-18, the Agriculture department aims to achieve 7.44 lakh MT of food grains production with a growth rate target of 6.5 per cent and a productivity level of 2,438 kg per hectare keeping in view the goal of achieving ‘Food for All’ by 2025.

In the education sector, the CM said that with the declaration of 2017 as the Year of Research, SCERT Nagaland has begun six research and survey studies during the current year covering areas such as factors influencing the performance of schools, status of social media on the academic performance of students, status of mother tongue in the primary schools etc.

Zeliang said that the Department of Health and Family Welfare is rolling out Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra in various health facilities starting with the district hospitals, where low cost quality generic medicines will be sold.

Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA Gramin), he said that 38,112 units of individual household latrines and 231 community sanitary complex units were constructed during 2016-17 while under SBA–Urban, 7,575 individual toilets and 176 community toilets were constructed in 19 Urban Local Bodies of the State.

Pointing out that roads are the most critical infrastructure affecting the economic development of the State, the CM appealed to all land owners and village councils, where construction of new roads will be taken up, to cooperate with the concerned department and contractors to ensure good roads and completion of projects within specified period.

The CM also hoped that the introduction of GST from July 1 would improve the overall efficiency of the taxation system with the state government deciding to remove all taxation check posts in the state along with the rest of the country. The main celebration was held at Secretariat Plaza here with the chief minister unfurling the tri-colour and taking salute from 27 marching contingents, which included security forces, civil police NCC, scouts and guides and school students.

The prime attraction of the celebration was the arms drill by 15th Nagaland Armed Police Mahila Battalion and dance display by Nagaland Adolescent Girls Club, besides cultural performance by different Naga tribes. The chief minister released the Nagaland State Human Development Report and handed over the President’s police medal for meritorious services to eight personnel, one President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence medal and one President’s Fire Service medal. He also handed over the Governor’s gold medal to 16 individuals