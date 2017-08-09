British Foreign Office Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad will arrive in Delhi today

Lord Tariq Ahmad will hold a meeting with M J Akbar, the Minister of State for External Affairs, during his visit. (Reuters)

Britain’s Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad will arrive in Delhi today on a two-day visit during which he is expected to discuss bilateral and foreign policy issues, the British High Commission has said yesterday. Ahmad will hold a meeting with M J Akbar, the Minister of State for External Affairs, during his visit.

“The visit will set out how the two powers can work together to renew and revitalise relationships within the Commonwealth, setting out a new vision and liberalising the global trading environment,” according to a statement by the British High Commission. He will also meet British and Indian businesses, launch the latest round of Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships and speak to Indian partners working on gender equality issues.

“I will be taking forward discussions with Indian partners on making a success of next year’s Commonwealth Summit in London. India has a crucial role to play in ensuring this family of democracies is fit to take advantage, and face the challenges posed by the 21st century,” the statement said quoting Ahmad.

The Commonwealth Summit will be held in April 2018.