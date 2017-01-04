Bring final draft of delimitation MCD wards in 3 days, else we will move court: Cong to AAP govt

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) “fears” defeat in the MCD polls and is sitting over the final draft to delay elections due in April, she alleged. (Twitter)

Delhi Congress today threatened to move court if the AAP government fails to come out with the final draft of the delimitation of municipal wards in next three days, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation of “delaying” it for “political reasons”. “Delhi Congress will approach the court if the Lt Governor does not give his approval to the final draft order on delimitation of the MCD wards within three days,” chief spokesperson of Delhi Congress, Sharmistha Mukherjee said today.

“AAP government is sitting over the final draft order on delimitation of wards in three municipal corporations of Delhi, which was submitted to it by the Delhi Election Commission on November 17 last year. It is to be forwarded to the Lt Governor for his approval but till date the government has not despite passage of two months,” Mukherjee told a press conference.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) “fears” defeat in the MCD polls and is sitting over the final draft to delay elections due in April, she alleged.

Delhi Congress has also written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, complaining against “intentional delay” in finalisation of delimitation by Delhi government, she said.

“We demand the Lt Governor to ask for the file of the final draft order on delimitation of wards and accord his sanction within three days, otherwise Congress will go to the court.”

Mukherjee said her party has “learnt” that the AAP government has sent back the file of the final draft order to the Delhi Election Commission, seeking some changes in it.

Party leader and chairman of delimitation committee of Delhi Congress, Chatar Singh alleged that some AAP leaders want changes in certain wards, which is illegal.

“As per information, some AAP leaders want changes in certain wards at this juncture, which is illegal and cannot be accepted. Even the State Election Commission has no power to make changes in the final draft order at this stage,” Singh said.