Bring a law to deal with honour killings: CPI(M) member Jharna Das Baidya

A CPI(M) member today made an impassioned plea for bringing a specific law to deal with honour killings today and sought to know if falling in love was a “big crime” in the country. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Jharna Das Baidya, a member from Tripura, said she had never heard of honour killings in the Northeast from where she comes. Such incidents are on the rise, she said and cited recent honour killing incidents in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

“What kind of a nation is this? Is falling in love a big crime? Does love have any caste or religion? Will not the government do anything to deal with this issue,” she asked. Baidya said the government should identify the reasons behind such incidents and bring a specific law with stringent provisions to deal with honour killings. Congress and other Opposition members also supported her and associated themselves with the issue.