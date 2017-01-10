Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation launches toilet locater mobile app

The easy-to-use application is meant for android phones and can be downloaded from Google Play Store. (Reuters)

Citizens can now locate toilets in Mumbai at tip of their fingers thanks to a mobile application introduced by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today.

“Mumbai Toilet Locator” was launched by municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

The easy-to-use application is meant for android phones and can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

The civic body has connected over 800 pay-and-use toilets across the city on “Mumbai Toilet Locator” through GPS and that more locations would be added in near future, said a senior official from the department of Solid Waste Management.

However, an activist said the BMC should rather concentrate on cleaner and hygienic toilets.

“This is ironical that BMC needs to this. Instead of launching the app, civic body should make toilets cleaner and more hygienic for convenience of citizens,” said RTI activist Anil Galgali.