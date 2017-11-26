Bride’s jewellery worth Rs 80 lakh stolen during wedding at hotel near Gurgaon-Delhi expressway

The incident happened last night at Hotel Leela Ambience and the matter was reported to the police this morning, they said. (IE)

A bag containing a bride’s gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 80 lakh was stolen during her wedding ceremony at a hotel near the Gurgaon-Delhi expressway here, police said today. The incident happened last night at Hotel Leela Ambience and the matter was reported to the police this morning, they said. A police investigation found that the bag containing the ornaments has gone missing from the ballroom of the hotel in the upscale DLF-III area. S D Bhushan Sawhney, a resident of Sector 45 in Noida, has filed a complaint with the police against the hotel management for security lapses. He has said that many CCTV cameras at the hotel were either defunct or had limited range. Sawhney said the bag was stolen when the wedding of his niece was on. Only two CCTV cameras were installed in the 9,000-sq ft hall, where the main function was held, he said.

“We sought the immediate closure of all exit points at the hotel but the security staff did not listen,” he alleged. Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said: “We have registered a case and are investigating all angles. The ground staff of the hotel are being questioned. We suspect a gang of women or child robbers behind it.”