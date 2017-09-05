BRICS Summit 2017: PM Narendra Modi meets China President Xi Jinping today; here are 5 things to know

The meeting between the leaders comes after more than two-month long confrontation between India and China. (Reuters)

Narendra Modi China visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jingping on the sidelines of BRICS summit in Xiamen. PM Modi is in for China for the 9th BRICS summit. On Monday, PM Modi was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the International Conference Center where both the leader exchanged a warm handshake. This comes after the tense two-and-half-month border standoff at Doklam. Here are top 5 things to know:

• The meeting between the leaders comes after more than two-month long confrontation between India and China. On August 28 both the countries agreed to end a military standoff at the Doklam plateau near the borders of India, China, and India’s ally Bhutan.

• The last time PM Modi and Xi met at an informal meeting of BRICS leaders in Hamburg, on the sidelines of the G-20. They were said to have discussed the Doklam crisis briefly, reported the Indian Express.

• As per the report, the two sides will try to lower the temperature and infuse some trust in the relationship after the mistrust created by the Doklam standoff and other issues.

• According to sources, diplomats are confident that the meeting between the two leaders will bring out a plan and a series of steps to build confidence between the two countries after the standoff which was the longest and most serious in decades along the disputed Himalayan border.

• A government source was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “The meeting has been allocated 30 minutes from 12.30 pm to 1 pm… we expect that it will last longer, and the two leaders will be able to come out with a plan and a series of steps to build confidence.”