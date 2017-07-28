BRICS NSAs meet to discuss cooperation in counter terrorism

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval along with top security officials of the BRICS countries held their annual security dialogue here today to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber and energy security. (PTI)

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval along with top security officials of the BRICS countries held their annual security dialogue here today to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber and energy security. The meeting of NSAs from BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — is hosted by China’s State Councillor Yang Jiechi. Doval and Yang, who are Special Representatives of India- China border, yesterday held a separate meeting to discuss bilateral issues, during which they were also understood to have discussed the standoff between the troops of the both the countries at the Dokalam area in Sikkim section.

The military standoff began on June 16 when Chinese troops attempted to lay a road in the Dokalam area. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region. India and China share a 220-km-long border in Sikkim section. Besides Doval and Yang, today’s meeting is attended by Minister of State Security David Mahlobo of South Africa, Minister Sergio Etchegoyen of the Office of Institutional Security of the Presidency of Brazil, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev of Russia. The NSAs meeting was held ahead of the 2017 BRICS Summit to be held in Fujian province’s Xiamen city from September 3 to 5.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the seventh Meeting of BRICS High Representatives for Security Issues is a major platform for BRICS countries to discuss and carry out cooperation in the political security field. The meeting aims to enhance strategic communication, political mutual trust and international influence of BRICS countries, it said. The meeting will focus on global governance, counter- terrorism, cyber security and energy security, international and regional hotspots, and national security and development, the ministry added. The BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – are home to 42 per cent of the world’s population. Their total share in the global economy has risen from 12 per cent to 23 per cent in the past decade, while contributing more than half of global growth.