Breakfast at Rs 3, other meals at Rs 5, Yogi Adityanath plans ‘Anapurna Bhojnalya’ scheme in UP

Yogi Adityanath-led government is going to start a canteen for poor people of the state in which the Uttar Pradesh government is looking to provide fulfilling cut-price meals that the poorest of the poor can afford. The scheme under which the initiative is taken is named ‘Anapurna Bhojnalya’. Under this scheme government will provide breakfast and afternoon meals priced at just Rs 3 and Rs 5, respectively. As per the reports by Jansatta, the draft has already been prepared for this scheme and the canteens will be opened right from the morning in all the municipal corporations.

According to media reports, Chief Minister will himself present the scheme once the draft is prepared. This scheme will be implemented in all the 14 municipal corporations across the state as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). The menu would include porridge, idli-sambhar, poha and tea in breakfast, while, in the afternoon people will be served with chapati, vegetable, dal and rice wich will cost them just Rs 5. The scheme is prepared keeping in mind the needs of the poor section of the society, will start soon.

Yogi Adityanath is making headlines since the time he has become the CM of the state. He has been continuously striving to work hard towards the betterment of the state and its people. This can be seen in his recent announcements in which his government decided to waive off loans of Rs 36,359 crore taken by about 94 lakh small and marginal farmers in the state and thereby he fulfilled the key poll promise made by BJP during the campaigns for the 2017 assembly elections.