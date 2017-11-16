Braveheart guard stops ATM robbers despite being shot in the leg; how he foiled heist

The incident happened at Outer Delhi’s Majra Dabas village in Kanjhawala in broad daylight when a 35-year-old guard didn’t allow the robbers to even get inside the ATM. (IE file image)

It was nothing short of a heroic attempt by a guard who didn’t care about himself while dealing with robbers outside a Delhi ATM. The incident happened at Outer Delhi’s Majra Dabas village in Kanjhawala in broad daylight when a 35-year-old guard didn’t allow the robbers to even get inside the ATM. On Wednesday afternoon, at around 2 pm; the two robbers who were armed fought with a security guard Dalip Tiwari. The two men tried to barge into the SBI ATM when the cashier was putting the money inside it. Tiwari, the cash van guard, told the police that he was waiting outside the ATM when suddenly two bikers wearing helmets stopped near the ATM. They were armed and then the pillion rider got off and shot him in the right thigh. But, security guard Dilip Tiwari put up a fight, preventing the armed men from running away with the cash.However, they managed to snatch his gun and flee. The CCTV footage showed Tiwari trying to stop the robbers from entering the ATM. Although he was shot and still limping, he forced the robbers to return empty-handed. The shooter who had a scuffle with Tiwari also signalled his accomplice to enter the ATM and get cash.

Meanwhile, the cashier noticed the commotion outside and he prevented the robber driving the bike from entering the ATMby pushing the door shut. After Tiwari gave them a tough fight, both the robbers snatched his gun, fired two rounds in the air and sped off on their bike. The injured guard then sat on the stairs of the ATM. Soon a group of over 50 people gathered there and offered to help him. Soon after, police teams reached the spot and the injured guard was taken to the hospital. He was discharged after treatment. Police have applauded the efforts of the guard saying that the robbers weren’t able to take any money despite dragging the cashier out of the ATM. DCP (outer), MN Tiwari said that police teams have been formed to nab the robbers. Meanwhile, a case under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and the Arms Act has been registered on the basis of the security guard’s statement at Kanjhawala police station. The identity of the gunmen is yet be known.